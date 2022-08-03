LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Four fire departments battled a fire early Monday evening that destroyed the vacant Village Station Restaurant building in Lumberton, fire officials said.

In addition to the flames, crews from the Lumberton, Northwood, Raft Swamp and Saddletree fire departments battled 90-degree temperatures that pushed the heat index to nearly 108 degrees, Lumberton fire officials said. It happened about 6 p.m.



Photos: Lumberton Fire Department

EMS crews and Lumberton police assisted, along with the Lumberton Firefighters Association, which provided meals for personnel at the scene.

“It is because of this common bond (brotherhood, different badges but same desire to protect the public) that we are able to say that no injuries or heat related illnesses occurred while on the scene,” the Lumberton Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

Once crews arrived, Lumberton fire officials said they immediately began efforts to put out the fire and look for anyone who might have been inside the building. However, the search was called off after about 20 minutes because the roof became unstable.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Fire Department at 910-671-3860 or Lumberton police at 910-671-3850.

Count on News13 for updates.