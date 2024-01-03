LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead behind a car repair shop on Wednesday morning, according to Lumberton police.

Officers responded at about 5:40 a.m. for an unresponsive person in the 400 block of S. Chippewa Street, police said. A woman flagged down responding officers and told them she saw a body laying on the ground near a junk vehicle.

Police identified the woman as Tara Lynn Barton, 50, of Lumberton. Her body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

Police said Barton’s family members told them they last saw her at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone who saw or came into contact with Barton since she was last seen is asked to call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

