LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Five years ago, in a span of less than two months, the bodies of three women were found within a four-block area in Lumberton.

Their deaths remain unsolved.

Now, authorities say the FBI reward for information about the deaths of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones and Megan Oxendine has grown to $40,000.

” We are speaking in behalf of the victims,” Nancee Bennett said in a post on the Lumberton Police Department’s Facebook page on Monday. “We are speaking for the lives that are lost. We are speaking to the public. Please help us pursue justice for Kristin, Rhonda, and Megan. If you have heard something, know something, or have seen something, please contact Law Enforcement.

“No information is too small or trivial. If you are fearful, call or contact Law Enforcement anonymously. If you prefer you can make arrangements to meet with a plain clothed police officer of your preference, in an unmarked vehicle, in a undisclosed location of your choice. But please make that call!”

Bennett, known to her family as Kristin, was found dead inside a home on Peachtree Street on April 18, 2017, while Jones was found dead the same day outside a home on East 5th Street. Oxendine was found dead outside a home on East 8th Street on June 3, 2017.

” If you “care,” you will “share,” what information you may have concerning our daughters deaths,” Bennett said in the post. “This is not just a “city matter,” this is a “community matter.” There are many rumors circulating concerning these cases which are blatantly untrue and have been ruled out, by investigative means. But, please if you have pertinent information, do the right thing, and come forward.”

Lumberton police, the State Bureau of Investigation and the FBI are continuing to investigate the deaths. Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police detective David Williford at 910-671-3845; Lumberton police Lt. Jennifer White at 910-671-3845; FBI Special Agent Glenn at 704-672-6100 option 2; or District Attorney investigator Harold Jackson at 910-272-5910.

