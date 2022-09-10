ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 26-year-old man last seen in Lumberton.

Alfredo Alvarez, 26, of Lumberton, was last seen in the area of Rennert and Shannon roads in Lumberton, the sheriff’s office said Saturday in a Facebook post. The post did not specify when Alvarez was last seen.

He is about 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and is currently bald.

Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3100.

