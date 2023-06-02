LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – The FBI has increased the reward to $75,000 for information leading to who is responsible for the deaths of three women in Lumberton.

The reward was last increased to $40,000 in April 2021.

The FBI of Charlotte and the Lumberton Police Department have partnered to find out what led to the deaths of Christina Bennett, Rhonda Jones, and Megan Oxendine.

The bodies of the three women were found within a four block radius along East 5th and East 9th Streets in Lumberton.

Bennett was found dead inside a home on Peach Street April 18, 2017, Jones was found dead the same day outside a home on East 5th street, and Oxendine was found dead outside a home on East 8th street June 3, 2017.

The deaths of all three women were declared undetermined due to the decomposition of their bodies.

Special agents and detectives have interviewed hundreds of people and followed countless leads,” said Robert M. DeWitt, the special agent in charge of the FBI Charlotte Field Office, in a news release. “We will utilize every possible resource to uncover the facts and bring answers to the victim’s families. If someone in the community has been hesitant or fearful to come forward with information, we hope increasing the reward may encourage them to contact us.”

The Lumberton Police Department and the FBI continue to prioritize solving the deaths of Kristin, Rhonda, and Megan,” said Chief Michael McNeill of the Lumberton Police Department in a news release. “Though 6 years have passed, this is not a cold case. We continue to actively develop and follow leads. These women deserve justice, and we will not stop until they get it.”

The FBI is offering a reward up to $75,000 for information leading to the discovery and apprehension of the person(s) responsible for their deaths.

The public can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. You can also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.