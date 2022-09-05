LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The FBI released a video Monday on the five-year anniversary of a Lumberton woman’s disappearance.

Abby Patterson has been missing for five years, and the FBI is asking for tips to help solve the case.

Patterson was last seen Sept. 5, 2017 getting into a brown Buick near East Ninth Street, Lumberton police said.

The FBI said the driver of the Buick and the people she was with have been identified, but Patterson still hasn’t been located.

Patterson is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes and light skin with a birth mark on the back left thigh and a bird tattoo on her shoulder, police say.

Patterson was wearing brown shorts and a white shirt when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 704-672-6100 or the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845. Tips can also be left online.