First responders sharpen their skills at Robeson Community College training expo

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW)– Firefighters and paramedics headed to Robeson Community College this week to work on continued training.

Smoke and explosions filled the air at the Emergency Services Training Center as they learned the latest techniques.

“We brought in somewhere close to 400 students this year to do a variety of classes involving live fires, technical rescue, explosives and so forth,” Robert Ivey, director of the college’s fire and rescue training director, said.

North Carolina requires firefighters to complete 36 hours of training every year to stay current on the latest technology and methods.

“Whether it’s fire, rescue or EMS, if they stay in that career they will see things change,” Ivey said. “Vehicle anatomy changes and you have to be up-to-date with that when you have someone that’s pinned inside a car. Training is a constant thing.”

Students worked on simulations like entering a burn trailer to put out the fire. Ivey said departments from up to four hours away came to the college to participate.

“It’s a very robust program,” Ivey said. “The last fiscal year, as far as the community college system is concerned, we were second in the state in the number of fire and rescue classes we run.”

He said this was the 48th year RCC has held the expo and staff is already planning for next year.

“It’s become very popular over the years and we hope that we have delivered a good product,” Ivey said.