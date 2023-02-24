ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former correctional officer from Lumberton was sentenced to more than six years in prison Thursday for drug and money laundering crimes, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

Leann Little, 37, was sentenced to 75 months in prison for providing contraband to inmates in North Carolina, the DOJ said. Little previously pleaded guilty to the charges.

The FBI and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety initiated an investigation in December 2019 involving the distribution of “illicit contrabands in prisons throughout North Carolina,” according to the release.

The investigation revealed that Little conspired with inmates to send them 4F-MDMB-BINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid that is smoked for psychoactive effects, according to the release. The inmates would place orders over the phone, using CashApp to pay for it.

Little would obtain greeting cards or paper, spray them with liquid 4F-MDMB-BINACA and mail them to inmates in state corrections facilities, the DOJ said. The cards were then cut into dosage units and were either consumed or used for currency.

Little pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of 4F-MDMB-BINACA, distributing a quantity of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of 4F-MDMB-BINACA and money laundering conspiracy.

📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.