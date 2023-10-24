LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — With election day approaching on Nov. 7, a mayoral forum was held Tuesday in Lumberton.

During the forum, candidates were given two questions beforehand and were allowed four minutes each to speak.

There are three candidates running — incumbent mayor Bruce Davis, mayor pro tem John Cantey and Leland Fuller. Davis and Cantey have both served two terms.

After the forum, News13 asked each candidate how they plan to change the economic situation in Lumberton.

“If you are some type of executive for a company, you don’t want to move your family here,” Cantey said. “So, if we help fix the crime, that will strengthen our economy by bringing in more industry.”

“We have brought into this little city, at no cost to the taxpayer, about $50 million a year without raising taxes,” Davis said. “And we feel very proud of that, but there is so much more to be done.”

“By addressing a long-term solution for crime,” Fuller said. “By getting more involved with out student’s education opportunity and supporting our children is a part of a long-term solution.”

Fuller was unable to attend the forum due to a business emergency, but did speak to News13 on the phone.