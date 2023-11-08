LUMBERTON, N.C. — (WBTW) — Incumbent Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis has unofficially won reelection over two other candidates.
Davis received 1,594 votes, while John Cantey got 938 and Leland Fuller received 113. There were 40 write-in votes case in Tuesday’s election.
* * *
