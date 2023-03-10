ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a deadly shooting in Lumberton Friday afternoon, deputies said in a release.

The shooting happened at a residence located in the 180 block of Doe Trail Road in Lumberton, according to the release.

One person, 46-year-old Christopher M. Chavis, of Lumberton was shot and taken to a local hospital where he later died, deputies said.

No arrests have been made and the case is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-671-3100.