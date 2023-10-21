LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police arrested a juvenile Friday evening in connection to a drive-by shooting in Lumberton outside a convenience store that left one dead and another injured.

Lumberton police charged a 17-year-old juvenile male with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

The juvenile is currently being held in a juvenile detention facility and additional charges and arrests are expected in the incident, police said.

The other victim has been released from the hospital and is recovering, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Detective Yvette Pitts at (910) 671-3845.