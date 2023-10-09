LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile has been taken into custody after an occupied vehicle was shot at in Lumberton on Monday morning, according to police.
The juvenile, a 16-year-old boy, was brought into custody but police did not specify if he was charged or not.
Officers responded at about 11:10 a.m. near the 2700 block of West 5th Street, according to police. They found a Toyota Sedan that was shot at in the driver’s door.
The vehicle was traveling along Dunn Road near Olive Drive and had two women in it when it was shot at, police said. Neither of the women were hit by the gunfire but did have minor injuries from the broken glass.
Police said they learned through their investigation that the shooting was a result of two or more people shooting at each other and that the vehicle was not involved in any way.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on Twitter and read more of his work here.