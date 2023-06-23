LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina broke ground on the tribe’s newest neighborhood in the Rennert community.

According to a news release by the Lumbee Tribe, the community will encompass a ten acre tract that will have eight duplexes which will be home to 16 elders.

The site will house an administrative building and will be the first tribal community in Rennert.

This is the second groundbreaking for the Lumbee Tribe this month, according to the release.