LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina recognized 185 scholarship winners at its 2023 scholarship ceremony at the Pembroke Boys & Girls Club.

The Lumbee Tribe distributed almost $100,000 in scholarships to Lumbee high school and college students on Thursday, according to a news release.

The scholarships included two Kernice Lee Lockler scholarships, two Dr. Ruth Dial Woods scholarships and two Mrs. Agnes Chavis scholarships.

The awards ranged from $500 to $1,500, and the scholarship recipients are attending two- and four-year colleges, the release said.