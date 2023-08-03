LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A project to replace the West Second Street bridge in downtown Lumberton will start this fall, according to a news release by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT awarded the $6.8 million contract last month to Smith-Rowe LLC of Mount Airy.

According to the release, the bridge over the Lumber River was built during the Great Depression and is nearing the end of its lifespan and has aging components that require replacement.

The new bridge will be wider to include a center turn lane to accommodate the current roadway which carries N.C. Highway 41 and 71.

The release also said the short detour will use West Fifth Street and North Water Street.

The contractor has until the summer of 2025 to complete the new bridge and reopen the road.

