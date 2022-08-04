LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The cost of towing services in Lumberton will go up for the first time since 2008 after a city council vote Wednesday morning.

The change came after providers and law enforcement recommended the increase, according to Lumberton City Manager Wayne Horne. The city uses multiple companies for towing.

The daytime service charge was $100. It was $125 for nighttime towing.

The new rate will increase it to $200 for all times.

The council also voted to bring in a professional service to look into the city’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, according to Horne. The system is about 18 years old. It could take more than a year to get parts.

Portable units have been brought in to help with the issue.