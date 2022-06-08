LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The Lumberton City Council on Wednesday approved the purchase of more than $95,000 worth of equipment that will benefit first responders in the community.

Council members authorized the purchase of two inflatable boats for water rescues and portable radios and other equipment for the city fire department’s swift water rescue team.

The council also signed off on grant funding that will allow the police department to purchase 14 new bulletproof vests for the SWAT team at a cost of $38,500.

Money from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety is being used to purchase the boats, which have a price tag of more than $25,000, the agenda said.

“The boats will be used for specialized water rescue operations within the city as well as being a regional asset for the State of North Carolina,” according to the meeting agenda. “The boats will facilitate improved water rescue operations and increase the department’s capability in the event of an emergency or disaster event.”

The Department of Public Safety is also funding the new radios, which will cost more than $11,000, and other items for the fire department that are needed during water rescue operations. The items, which will cost nearly $23,000 include drysuits, rope, and personal protective equipment.