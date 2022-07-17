LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A nearly $2 million sewer-improvement project at a mobile-home park in Lumberton has been completed, and one homeowner said the project has him feeling relieved.

“I think they did a pretty good job,” John Willi McRae said. “They did each and everyone’s house, and it looks good. I don’t have any problems with mine.”

McRae said he has lived at Rosewood Mobile Home Park since 1989 and has seen it flood countless times, often blocking the entrance to the neighborhood.

Now, he said that problem has been solved.

“Sooner or later it’ll go down, in less than about two hours’ time,” he said. “The front used to be bad. The drains weren’t going out like they were supposed to, but they fixed all that.”

Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis said flooded roads were far from Rosewood’s only problem.

“This mobile-home park was a disaster,” Davis said. “After the flood, the septic tanks literally floated out of the ground. Not all of them, but enough that you could really tell without opening your eyes.”

In response, a lift station was built at the park, new lines were installed to each of the nearly 100 residents, and roads had to be torn up and repaved. It was all paid for by a grant from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

“It is just a big improvement,” Davis said. “You don’t want that sort of thing in your city.”

McRae said he’s glad his home got the city’s help.

“I’m just saying, everything is a whole lot better than it was,” he said.