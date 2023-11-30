NEW BERN, N.C. (WBTW) — A 33-year-old gang member from Lumberton faces up to 10 years in federal prison after being convicted this week of being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said.

Quillan Inman, 33, is a “validated gang member from Lumberton,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. He was previously convicted in North Carolina state on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

He also was charged with attempted first-degree murder in 2019, but those charges were dismissed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Inman was arrested in November 2020 after Robeson County deputies pulled over a vehicle following a 90 mph pursuit that began after members of a sheriff’s office narcotics unit saw a vehicle cross a center line while they were conducting surveillance near Perritt’s Grocery in Lumberton, according to court records and evidence presented at his trial.

“Inman was a passenger in the vehicle and a deputy ordered him to step out of the vehicle when he saw Inman making a stuffing motion towards the front of his hooded sweatshirt,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “As Inman stepped out of the vehicle, the deputy saw the handle of a handgun sticking out of the pocket of the hoodie. He immediately cuffed Inman, who attempted to reach for the gun as the deputy patted him down.”

Authorities also found suspected cocaine, suboxone strips and three more firearms during a search, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.