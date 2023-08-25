ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man was arrested Thursday in connection with a series of break-ins at local businesses that took place between Tuesday and Thursday, police said.

Shelton Junior Ivey, 36, was charged with 10 counts of felony breaking and or entering; seven counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering; 11 counts of injury to real property; three counts of attempted felony breaking and or entering; one count of misdemeanor larceny; two counts of resisting a public officer; and one count of possessing drug paraphernalia.

Ivey is currently in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $147,500 bond.