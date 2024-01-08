WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man on Monday was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on a gun and drug charge, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Elhodge Malik Kirby, 48, plead guilty to the charges for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense on Sept. 26.

Officers with the Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Aug. 17, 2021, the DOJ said. Kirby was in the front seat when a narcotics K9 detected an odor coming from the vehicle, leading to a search.

Officers found a plastic bag on the floorboard with about 24 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture, about 11 grams of crack cocaine, a digital scale with white powdery residue and a Narcan box with about 157 empty and unused wax bindles, according to the DOJ. A .22 caliber pistol was also found under the seat, which later showed Kirby’s DNA on it.

The investigation later showed that Kirby came to Wilmington from Lumberton to distribute different drugs, the DOJ said. They also learned that between July 2021 and August 2021, Kirby was responsible for the possession and/or distribution of more than 450 grams of crack cocaine and 24 grams of fentanyl.

Kirby has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1992, according to the DOJ. His prior convictions include assault on a government official, felony breaking or entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges.