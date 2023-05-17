LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police arrested a man after a vehicle chase ensued following a traffic stop last week, police said in a news release.
Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle May 11 which was operated by Karon Rorie, 39, who was the subject of a search warrant by Lumberton police, according to the release.
Rorie allegedly refused to follow officer’s commands to exit his vehicle and drove away, police said. The vehicle chase lasted about 35 minutes before his vehicle was disabled and he was apprehended.
According to the release, Rorie was charged with the following:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of stolen property (firearm)
- Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official
- Fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle
- Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana
- Failure to head blue lights and siren
- Driving while impaired
- Reckless driving to endanger
- Resisting a public officer
- Hit and run leaving the scene with property damage
- Speeding
Rorie was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $2.02 million bond, police said.
📲 Download the News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.