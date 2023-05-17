LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police arrested a man after a vehicle chase ensued following a traffic stop last week, police said in a news release.

Police initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle May 11 which was operated by Karon Rorie, 39, who was the subject of a search warrant by Lumberton police, according to the release.

Rorie allegedly refused to follow officer’s commands to exit his vehicle and drove away, police said. The vehicle chase lasted about 35 minutes before his vehicle was disabled and he was apprehended.

According to the release, Rorie was charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of stolen property (firearm)

Assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

Fleeing arrest with a motor vehicle

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Failure to head blue lights and siren

Driving while impaired

Reckless driving to endanger

Resisting a public officer

Hit and run leaving the scene with property damage

Speeding

Rorie was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center on a $2.02 million bond, police said.