LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Community First Incorporated, a local nonprofit ramp building organization, is in need of donors.

Community First Inc. builds nearly four disability ramps per week for people of all ages. But now, the founder of the organization says they are out of funds, and there are two people in the hospital who cannot leave without their services.

Randy Lewis started Community First Inc. after Hurricane Matthew. He started giving back by cooking for those in need, then he began building ramps for disable people who were displaced from their homes.

Lewis said a common misconception is that only elderly people use their services.

“This is not just for an 80-year-old person. We built a ramp for an 8-year-old child that had never ever had a ramp,” Lewis said. “And he was born where he couldn’t walk. First time in his life that he ever felt like he’d been able to go outside without his momma and daddy carrying him.”

The organization builds about 150-175 ramps per year. One resident, Charlene Everette, said the organization gave herself her power back.

“Within two weeks they had the ramp built. And I thank God they started on a Wednesday morning and by Wednesday afternoon, about 12 I believe, they had the ramp done,” Everette said. “This is a good organization. We older people are living longer. And that keeps us out of nursing homes, where we can be home.”

Community First has about 20 volunteers. One of them, Mike Sessoms, said many — including healthcare providers, forget that getting inside and out of the house is hard for the disabled, even when they have mobility devices.

“But, the problem comes in . . . they won’t go up steps. And there’s no . . . nothing in the Medicaid, Medicare, private insurance, that will help with a ramp,” Sessoms said. “We went to a mans house one time and he was driving around inside in an electric scooter. He hadn’t been outside of the house in three weeks since he got the thing.”

Lewis said the organization is currently asking for funding from the state of North Carolina and from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Until then, without donors, there are still two people at Scotland County Hospital who can’t leave until they can build them a ramp.

“With what limited funds we can scrape up. But like Mr. Lewis said: There’s always a waiting list,” Sessoms said. “There’s always another story of something and somebody. And you just say your prayers at night. You say ‘Lord, you know about that phone call we got. We sure need some help.'”

The organization said building a ramp costs about $500, and if just a few people donated, they could help two locals leave the hospital today.

For more information on donating, click here.