LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 57-year-old man with health problems who has been missing since Sunday.
Anthony Hunt was wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, a dark-colored hat and black tennis shoes when he was last seen. Police said a relative dropped him off at about 7:30 p.m. at the IGA grocery store on Pine Street in Lumberton.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 910-671-3845.
