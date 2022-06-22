LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two men accused of robbing a man at gunpoint in April are facing charges in Robeson County, according to Lumberton police.

Dwight McCormick and Zaquan McNeil are charged with multiple crimes and have been booked into the Robeson County Detention Center.

A victim told police that the two men came into a home he was staying at on the 500 block of Grey Street and robbed him at gunpoint. The incident happened on April 16, police said.

During the robbery, police also said that McNeil pointed a gun at the victim and pulled the trigger but the gun failed to fire.

Later, during the investigation, police executed a search warrant at a motel in Lumberton where McCormick and others and been staying and found four stolen firearms and additional stolen property.

Police said detectives were able to identify the stolen property and link McCormick and other suspects to another armed robbery that happened on April 15 in the parking lot of SunDo Mayfair on N. Roberts Avenue.

Police said stolen items from the robbery were found inside the motel room. Surveillance cameras at the business also help investigators identify the robbery suspects. Police said the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are likely.

McCormick is charged with kidnapping, robbery with a firearm or other weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and communicating threats. He was given bonds totaling more than $323,000.

McNeil is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery with a firearm or other weapon, simple assault and felony conspiracy. He was given bonds totaling $501,000.

