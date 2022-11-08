LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police and the FBI are investigating after a city police officer found a body Tuesday morning while on patrol, police said.

The body, which has not been identified, was “in a state of decomposition” when the officer found it about 5 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 5th Street, the Lumberton Police Department said in a news release.

“Investigators from the department as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation evidence response team are assisting with processing the scene, to determine who this person is and what may have happened,” police said.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the body. Anyone who has a family member missing or knows someone who frequents the area where the body was found and has not been seen recently is asked to call police at 910-671-3845 or 910-671-3845.

No additional information was immediately available.

