LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are looking for whoever shot a 27-year-old man in the leg Monday afternoon.
Officers found the victim after being called at 3:54 p.m. to the 2100 block of California Drive to investigate a report of someone being shot. The man was taken to UNC Health Southeastern to be treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
According to police, witnesses said a suspect or suspects left the scene in a white SUV with tinted windows.
No additional information was immediately available. News13 reached out to Lumberton police for information about the shooting at about 5 p.m. Monday but did not hear back for more than 24 hours.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
