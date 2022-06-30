LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after a possible intruder was shot by a homeowner, according to the police department.
Police were called at about 2:46 p.m. Thursday to the 500 block of West 32nd Street, police said. One person was found with a gunshot wound.
The person was flown to a hospital with what police believe are life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
No other information was immediately available.