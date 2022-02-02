Lumberton police look for man suspected in 3 convenience-store break-ins

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are looking for a man suspected of breaking into three convenience stores in in the city during January.

In a Facebook post, police said the same person shown in surveillance photos is suspected of breaking into three different Minuteman locations in the city. Police said no say whether anything was taken during the break-ins.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police detective Ed Strickland at 910-671-3845. Information can be provided anonymously, police said.

