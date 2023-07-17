LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 61-year-old man.
Ronald Lee Godwin was last seen in the area of the 500 block of Warwick Mill Road, police said. He is about 5-foot 6-inches tall and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Gatlin with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
* * *
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here
