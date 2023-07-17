LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 61-year-old man.

Ronald Lee Godwin was last seen in the area of the 500 block of Warwick Mill Road, police said. He is about 5-foot 6-inches tall and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Gatlin with Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.