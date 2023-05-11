LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police have identified and are searching for two suspects considered “armed and dangerous” after a shootout Monday near a youth baseball game, according to Capt. Terry Parker with the Lumberton Police Department.

Seven Prince Pitchford, 21, of Lumberton, is wanted on charges of discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, going armed to the terror of the people, and discharging a firearm in city limits, according to police.

Jermaine Randell Spivey, Jr., 20, of Bladenboro, is wanted on two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied dwelling/moving vehicle, and one count each of going armed to the terror of the people and discharging a firearm in city limits, police said.

According to Lumberton police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the area of North Rowland Avenue between 30th and 31st streets, less than a block away from a youth baseball game.

Officers arrived on scene to find two abandoned vehicles that were hit by bullets.

One car was a blue Chevrolet Malibu located on North Rowland Avenue and the other car was a dark gray 2013 Cadillac ATS located on West 31st Street, according to police.

Courtesy: Lumberton Police Department

Courtesy: Lumberton Police Department

Courtesy: Lumberton Police Department

Investigators determined people in the cars were shooting at each other as they were driving through the neighborhood, according to police. Witnesses then reported multiple individuals running through the neighborhood carrying firearms and shooting, according to police.

Additional charges are expected. Anyone with information about Pitchford or Spivey is asked to call 911.