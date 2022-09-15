LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are searching for two suspects believed to be involved in a theft on Monday.

Police are searching for Shawn Lee Jones, 45, of Rowland, and Sean Rogers, 37, of Lumberton on charges of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering, according to police.

Police didn’t provide photos of the suspects.

Police were called Monday to a business on Lackey Street and found a broken window and that items from the business were stolen, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.