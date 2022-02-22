FAIR BLUFF, N.C. (WBTW) — Members of a water rescue team from Robeson County helped Tuesday in the search for a missing man in Columbus County, North Carolina, authorities said.

William Anthony Spivey, 36, was reported missing on Monday, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. The former Chadbourn police chief failed to return from a fishing trip on the Lumber River near Fair Bluff.

Investigators said they found Spivey’s boat abandoned in the river. They also found the vehicle he had been driving at the boat landing. Crews looked for him for about six hours Monday in a remote area off Ice Plant Road northwest of Fair Bluff, according to CBS affiliate WWAY.

Dean Sasser, a friend of Spivey’s, told WWAY that the last two weeks have been particularly difficult for Spivey. He was charged with dozens of embezzling and drug charges and was set to appear for a court hearing on Monday but never showed up.

“It didn’t really hit until I saw my truck and saw the board where it was located, he had left a letter in the truck to all of us saying his ‘goodbyes,’” Sasser said. “It’s devastating.”

The search involved members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office dive team, the Lumberton Fire Department water rescue team, a Bladen County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and a tracking team on the ground.

Spivey has short brown hair and blue eyes. He is approximately 5-foot-5 and weighs 140 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551 or to send a tip on www.columbussheriff.com.