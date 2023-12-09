LUMBERTON. N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton man is accused of impersonating an officer and robbing various Lumberton stores at gunpoint, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Bryant Layvon Hawthorne, 49, was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, impersonating a law enforcement officer, two counts of misdemeanor larceny, felony larceny, injury to personal property, resisting public officer, and felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

Lumberton police said the first incident took place September 13, 2023, when police responded to Smoke City in Lumberton about a reported larceny.

Upon police arrival, the store owner said a man came into the store with a gun and a badge and said he was an Alcohol Law Enforcement Agent and came to do an inspection. While inside the store the suspect took money and left in a dark-colored Jeep, police said.

The second incident happened October 17, 2023, when police responded to Walgreens about a reported robbery. Upon police arrival, officers spoke with a manager who said a man came into the store, grabbed the cash register, and fled the store in a dark-colored Jeep.

The third incident happened October 22, 2023, when police responded to Smoke City again. Upon police arrival, officers spoke to an employee who stated a person came into the store, pulled out a firearm, and demanded money. The money was given to the suspect, and he fled the area in a dark-colored Jeep, police said.

Witnesses told police they recognized the suspect as the person who came into the store in September and impersonated himself as law enforcement.

The fourth incident occurred November 6, 2023, when Lumberton police responded to a call at the Lion’s Den. Upon police arrival, officers spoke with an employee who said a man came into the store, picked up an item, and went to the register as if he was going to purchase the item, and then pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

After the robbery, the suspect is seen leaving the store in a dark-colored Jeep, police said.

The fifth incident happened November 20, 2023, when police responded to a call at Brandon’s Quick Check about a man reportedly impersonating themselves as a law enforcement officer. Upon police arrival, the suspect had already left in a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee, police said.

After thorough investigation, Hawthrone was identified as the suspect.

Lumberton police officers located the dark-colored Jeep Cherokee on Roberts Avenue Officers and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the Hawthrone refused to stop and crashed into a parked vehicle on Carver Street.

Hawthrone then ran from the vehicle but was caught after a short foot pursuit, police said. He is currently at the Robeson County Detention Center.

