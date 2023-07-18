LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A man was arrested Monday at his job by Dillon deputies for outstanding warrants issued by the Lumberton Police Department in connection to a deadly July shooting that left a man dead, and woman injured.

23-year-old Tyllick Sean Alexander McKoy was charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and felony conspiracy, according to police.

He waived extradition and was transported to Lumberton Tuesday and is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond, police said.

The charges stem from an incident on July 5th when Lumberton police officers were called to a reported person shot at 1301 N. Walnut Street.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man and woman shot inside a vehicle that ran off the road and came to a stop in the yard of 1301 N. Walnut Street.

Police said both victims were taken to the UNC Health Southeastern for treatment where 44-year-old Derrick Hester died of his injuries and 35-year-old Ashley Hunt was treated for her injuries and is in stable condition.

A day after the shooting, a man and a juvenile were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting, according to police.

19-year-old Jabary Murchison and a 15-year-old juvenile, both of Lumberton, were arrested and charged with first degree murder, attempted first degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property and felony conspiracy.

Murchison is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond and the juvenile is being held at a juvenile detention center.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests are expected to be made.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, they are asked to contact David Bullock at 910-671-3845.

