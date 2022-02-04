Man charged after deadly Lumberton crash makes 1st court appearance, vigil planned for victim

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man facing more than a dozen charges after a deadly car crash Sunday made his first court appearance today.

Howard McNair’s charges include second-degree murder and driving while impaired.

McNair appeared via video call and was assigned a public defender. He requested his bond, which is currently set at $1 million, be reduced. The judge told him that was up to his attorney to request at a later date.

Cynthia Coe was killed in the crash. A family friend of hers said the news of her death was hard to take.

“The most important part is not to remember how she was taken, but to remember the impact she left on the community,” Savannah Santiago-Blount said.

According to the Lumberton Police Department’s crash report, McNair was driving a stolen vehicle with his lights off while “eluding law enforcement.” A diagram in the report shows how he crossed the center line and drove head on into Coe’s car, killing her and injuring her passenger.

A diagram of the accident from the Lumberton PD crash report

An excerpt from the Lumberton PD crash report

“There were a bunch of cops everywhere,” Aaron Moore, who passed the crash scene, said. “Fire trucks, you name it.”

The accident happened on a bridge over the Lumber River just on the edge of Downtown Lumberton. Moore works at a tire shop next to the bridge. He said he could tell the accident was deadly when he saw it.

“I could see the little white car sitting on the bridge, torn all to pieces,” Moore said. “It was fatal just from looking at it. The passenger door was basically ripped off the car.”

Santiago-Blount said Coe was a kind woman who helped her and her family whenever they needed it. She hopes the court system can bring peace to those who knew her.

“Everybody is really impacted by this,” Santiago-Blount said. “I think the charges are a great start to getting some justice for her.”

Santiago-Blount and other friends and family of Coe are planning a candlelight vigil at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Lumberton. She said they will pray and release balloons in memory of her.

McNair’s next court date is Feb. 18.

News13 reached out to the Lumberton Police Department about the case but was told the department has no comment at this time.