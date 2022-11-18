LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged in connection with multiple break-ins in Lumberton, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Shelton Junior Ivey, 35, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of felony breaking and entering, four counts of larceny after breaking and entering, and one count of injury to personal property, according to police.

Ivey is accused of breaking into multiple homes and businesses in Lumberton, which started shortly after his release from jail Oct. 7, according to police.

Police said more charges will be filed after the investigation is complete. He’s held in the Robeson County Detention Center on a $130,000 secured bond, police said.