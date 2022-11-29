LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — The man charged with first-degree murder following a Food Lion stabbing will now face an additional charge, according to District Attorney Matt Scott.

Desmond Lee Sampson, 37, is charged with violating a domestic violence protection order, Scott said. His first court appearance on that charge was Monday.

Sampson is due back in court on Dec. 6 on all charges, including first-degree murder.

The stabbing happened at about 4:25 p.m. on Nov. 21 in a Food Lion parking lot on Elizabethtown Road near Lumberton, police said.

Responding officers found Hammonds had been stabbed numerous times, according to police. The woman, 31-year-old Kayla Nicole Hammonds, died on the scene. Food Lion told News13 Hammonds was not an employee.