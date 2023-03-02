LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer Tuesday along I-95 in Lumberton, according to police.

Timothy Scott Clark, 37, of Rowland, died in the crash that happened at about 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 north of I-74, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

A tractor-trailer was stopped in the road due to traffic when Clark, driving a Nissan Altima, failed to slow down and crashed into the back of the truck, according to police. Clark was the only person in the Nissan.

The truck driver was not injured, police said.