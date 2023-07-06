LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 44-year-old man died Wednesday evening in a shooting in Lumberton that also wounded a 35-year-old woman, police said.

Derrick Hester, 44, died at UNC Health Southeastern after the shooting. Lumberton police said. The woman was in stable condition at the same hospital.

Police said officers dispatched at about 6:20 p.m. found Hester and the woman shot inside a vehicle that had run off the road and into a yard in the 1300 block of N. Walnut Street.

No additional details about the investigation were immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call detective David Bullock at 910-671-3845.

