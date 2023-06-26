LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Monday on a murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Lumberton mall last week, police said in a news release.

North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers located a White Honda Accord in the area of Rennert Road and Highway 301, police said. The vehicle was occupied by Tony Junior Miller, 18, of Lumberton.

Miller was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, injury to real property and discharging a firearm in city.

Doriane McRae, 18, of Lumberton was shot while leaving the Biggs Park Mall with another person when individuals who were waiting in the parking lot began shooting, police said.

Miller was booked into the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond, according to police.