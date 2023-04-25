LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police shot and killed a man late Monday night after being called to investigate a domestic disturbance, Police Capt. Terry W. Parker said in a news release.
It happened at about 11:50 p.m. after officers were called to the 2000 block of E. 5th Street in Lumberton.
“Arriving officers found a gentleman on scene who was upset and an altercation took place,” the news release said. “As a result a Lumberton Police Officer shot the man. First aid was immediately administered to the man however he died as a result of his injuries.”
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate, which is standard procedure for these types of incidents, police said.
No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SBI.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.