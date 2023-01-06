LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said.
Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He died
at the scene.
Authorities have not released the man’s name or any other details about the investigation, which is being investigated as a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.
