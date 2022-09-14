ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that a company is investing more than $10.9 million in a new processing operation in Lumberton.

BIOPHIL Natural Fibers, an organic raw materials manufacturer, will create 41 jobs for its Lumberton location, according to a press release.

The new positions will average an annual salary of $40,122 and will include production, administrative and managerial staff. This is above Robeson County’s overall annual wage of $37,649, according to the press release.

“North Carolina is the perfect place for BioPhil as our economy is deeply rooted in agriculture and manufacturing,” Cooper said. “With their commitment to sustainability and renewables, we believe this company will find great success in Robeson County.”

The building will be a 90,829-square-foot space that will expand production operations as well as clean, refine, and cut hurd and fiber to clients’ specifications, according to the press release.

The One North Carolina Fund, a financial assistance fund created for local governments to attract economic investment and the creation of new jobs, will provide $125,000 to aid in BIOPHIL’s expansion.

“We are very excited to work in North Carolina,” Marcel Dabdoub, the CEO of BIOPHIL Natural Fibers, said in a statement. “We enjoyed working with local and regional businesses in Lumberton and surrounding areas during our diligence process as well as our farmers throughout North Carolina over the past two grow seasons, and we look forward to expanding these relationships.”

BIOPHIL, founded in 2019, processes hemp stalks to produce fiber and hurd in place of materials that are harmful to the environment such as concrete, petroleum plastic and fiberglass.