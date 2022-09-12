LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Starting this week, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will begin work to widen Interstate 95 through Lumberton to eight lanes between Exit 13 and just north of mile-marker 21, according to a press release.

The NCDOT awarded a $432 million contract to finalize the design. Drivers can expect occasional overnight lane closures for the next four years, as construction will take four years to complete.

Preparation for the project will require overnight lane closures in both directions to allow crews to test the soil and determine how much subgrade material is needed where the pavement will be added, according to NCDOT.

Crews will be ready to install a concrete barrier on Sept. 19 in the median from exits 13 through 17, according to the news release. This project will take approximately one month to complete and will require overnight lane closures to create a safe work zone.

Crews will then shift their attention to southbound lanes to add temporary pavement to the median between exits 13 and 17, according to the news release.

The lane closures will be from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Closures may also occur on weekends from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following morning.

A reduced speed limit of 55 mph will be in place during lane closures. Drivers should be alert while traveling through the work zone.