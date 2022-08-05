ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man who escaped confinement in Robeson County Friday evening is back in custody after he surrendered without incident about five hours later, authorities said.

Wayne Zachary Holshouser, 37, was discovered missing just after 5:30 p.m. Friday from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton, but surrendered without incident, authorities said.

He was serving time due to a violation of his post-release supervision on a 2018 conviction of receiving a stolen vehicle, according to police. He was scheduled to be released on Nov. 11.