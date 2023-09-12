LUMBERTON N.C. (WBTW) — A Lumberton juvenile, who is allegedly responsible for shots fired during a Lumberton Senior High School varsity game has been arrested and charged, according to Lumberton police.

The 17-year-old male faces several charges.

He faces one count of possession of a weapon on school campus/property, one count of possession of a handgun by a minor, one count of discharge of firearm in city limits, one count of resist delay and obstruct an officer, one count of going armed to the terror of the public, one count of flee/ elude arrest with a motor vehicle, one count of failure to heed blue light, and reckless driving to endanger, one count of driving while impaired, one count of drive after consuming under 21, two counts of hit and run leaving scene of an accident with property damage, one count of speeding, and one count of failure to maintain lane control.

Police said that more than one shooter was involved, and as the investigation continues, more arrests will be made.

Investigators with the department said they are trying to identify all individuals who were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Talia Gatlin at (910) 671-3845 or they may submit information anonymously through the Tip411 app.