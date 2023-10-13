LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police officers were dispatched to a reported shots fired call early Friday morning on Deacons Road where a man was found shot lying in an apartment complex parking lot.

A 38-year-old victim of Lumberton is currently hospitalized and in serious condition, police said.

After arriving in the area, officers found a man lying by a vehicle in the parking lot of Forest Ridge Apartments with gunshot wounds.

Investigators are currently on the scene investigating this incident, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumberton Police Department Detective Ed Strickland at (910) 671-3845.

Count on News13 for updates.