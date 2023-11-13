LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police are investigating after an apparent shooting at Stock’s Food Store on Monday afternoon.

Police said they responded to a report of a person being shot in the parking lot at about 4:10 p.m. at Stock’s Food Store at 1010 E. 2nd Street in Lumberton. When they got there, they learned all of the people involved in the altercation had left.

Witnesses told officers that the incident started with two women fighting, and as other people got involved, someone started shooting, according to police. No injuries have been reported.

Three vehicles were hit and damaged during the shooting.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton police at 910-671-3845.

Count on News13 for updates.